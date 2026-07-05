Yemeni Journalist: Ayatollah Khamenei's Million-Man Funeral Reflects Continuation of Martyred Leader's Policies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Referring to basic points on holding a million-man funeral ceremony for Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, a Yemeni journalist emphasized the ceremony reflects continuation of the martyred Leader's policies.

Turning to the funeral of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, which was attended by millions in the capital Tehran, and other cities, he wrote that Islamic Republic of Iran is sending several messages to the world through this magnificent ceremony, including: - The strength and power of the Islamic Republic to hold this ceremony was displayed to everyone in numerous cities inside and outside the country in Iraq for a week.

- International participation in the funeral ceremony of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution from countries in the region and the world. This participation, regardless of the level of representatives sent by different countries, shows that Iran has a wide network of international relations despite the war and its consequences.

- The grand funeral ceremony for the Leader of the Islamic Revolution represents one of the turning points of the country's political system after June 2025 and February 2026, the most important of which is that the Iranian approaches outlined by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei will continue along this path.

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