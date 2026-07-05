Massive Crowds Perform Funeral Prayers for Martyred Leader at Imam Khomeini Mosalla

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mourners performed funeral prayers for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on Sunday as Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani led the prayers at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla, attended by large crowds of people.

The funeral prayer was held in three stages. The first was offered for the martyred Leader. The second covered Martyr Seyyedeh Boshra Hosseini Khamenei, Martyr Mesbah al-Hoda Baqeri, and Martyr Zahra Haddad Adel, while the third will be offered for Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, the martyred Leader’s granddaughter.

The farewell ceremony began early Saturday at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla following the martyrdom of the Leader. The gathering has drawn massive crowds paying their final respects.

Funeral processions are scheduled for Tuesday in the holy city of Qom and Thursday in Mashhad, where the martyred Leader will be laid to rest at the shrine of Imam Reza.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred following the launch of the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against Iran on February 28.

The farewell ceremony began early Saturday and will continue through Sunday at the Grand Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

The main funeral procession in Tehran is scheduled for Monday.

Funeral ceremonies will also be held in Qom on Tuesday, and in Mashhad on Thursday, where the Leader will be laid to rest at the Imam Reza Shrine.

Special farewell and funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader will also take place in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday according to the organizers.

On Friday, official tributes were paid by heads of state, dignitaries from various countries, and religious leaders from around the world in Tehran.

......................

End/ 257