Haddad Adel: Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei made decisions based on wisdom

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gholam-Ali Haddad Adel, a veteran politician and member of the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution, says Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei used to make decisions based on wisdom, despite political pressures.

Speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and several members of his household, at Tehran’s Tarbiat Modares University, Haddad Adel referred to the late Ayatollah Khamenei as the “Wise Leader,” saying he also emphasized the three principles of “honor, wisdom, and expediency” in foreign policy.

Stating that wise action means making decisions based on a correct understanding of the conditions and foresight in many of the country’s issues, he cited the martyred Leader’s wise perspective and decisions in managing certain crises, including the events of 2019.

He noted that Ayatollah Khamenei possessed extensive knowledge in various scientific, historical, cultural, and technological subjects that helped him preserve the principle of the country’s system and interests.

Referring to the historic funeral ceremonies for the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and his family, Haddad Adel expressed gratitude to the Iranian and Iraqi nations for creating a great epic, turning the funeral into an important chapter for the Islamic Revolution.

Pointing to the scientific endeavor of the late Leader, he described Tarbiat Modares University as one of the examples and relics of Ayatollah Khamenei’s time in office, adding that the martyred Leader paid special attention to its foundation and achievement.

Haddad Adel said that numerous scientific institutions, foundations, and councils were formed during the 36-year leadership of Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei, as well as through his active support, advice, and follow-up, including in areas such as nuclear technology, nanotechnology, biotechnology, stem cells, cognitive sciences, and information technology.

A country that faced difficulties even in providing barbed wire at the beginning of the revolution, today, thanks to scientific and technological development, has been able to maintain its power in various fields, he added.

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