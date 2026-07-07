Pezeshkian to attend funeral procession for Iran’s Martyred Leader in Iraq

President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to travel to Iraq on Tuesday to participate in the funeral procession for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, which is to be held on Wednesday in Karbala and Najaf.

The funeral procession for the martyred Leader along with his daughter, Martyr Bushra Hosseini Khamenei; his son-in-law, Martyr Mesbah al-Hoda Bagheri; his daughter-in-law, Martyr Zahra Haddad-Adel; and his granddaughter, Martyr Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, began in the capital of Iran on Monday morning.

The funeral ceremony for the martyred leader of the Islamic and his family is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, in Qom, and on Thursday, in Mashhad, where he will be laid to rest in Imam Reza (PBUH) Holy Shrine.

Additionally, a special funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution will be held on Wednesday in Najaf and Karbala.