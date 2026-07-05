Russian Media: Ayatollah Khamenei Farewell Ceremonies Showcase Iranians' Faith, Unity, Resolve

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Russian media outlet has described the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's farewell ceremonies as showing the high level of faith, unity and the resolve of the Iranian nation.

The Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on Saturday Iranian martyred Leader will not only go down in the history of the country but also in the history of the world as a brave and fearless leader; a figure who has become a symbol of resistance against bullying and hegemony.

Ria Novesti also recalled that the massive farewell ceremonies are held for "Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei", the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, who became a martyr on the first day of the joint US-Israeli aggression.

In Tehran, this ceremony has been described as the "most important event of the century", the report added.

According to observers, the farewell ceremony for the 86-year-old Leader of the Islamic Revolution will not only be the largest funeral ceremony and the largest gathering in human history, but it is also a sign of the faith, unity and will of the ancient Iranian nation, the Russian media outlet also said.

This ceremony is unprecedented in many ways. The farewell ceremony for Ayatollah Khamenei will last for 6 days, and the burial ceremony will be held next Thursday in the holy city and birthplace of the martyr, it further noted.

The farewell ceremony began in Tehran yesterday. The ceremony will continue in the capital until Monday, then the body will be transferred to the holy city of Qom, and after that, the farewell ceremonies will be held outside Iran's borders, in the two holy cities of Iraq, namely Karbala and Najaf.

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