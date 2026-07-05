President Pezeshkian: Iranian People Will Prove Martyred Leader's Flag Will Not Fall

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed that the Iranian people will prove, through grief and resolve, that the cause for which their martyred Leader gave his life will endure.

“The great nation of Iran, with hearts brimming with grief and wills filled with hope, will prove that the flag for which the martyred Leader strived to keep raised will not fall to the ground,” President Pezeshkian said, writing on his social media account on Saturday

He closed his post with a Quranic verse from Surah Al-Qasas: “And We wanted to confer favor upon those who were oppressed in the land and make them leaders and make them inheritors.”

Farewell ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and his family began on Saturday morning, with the presence of grieving people at Tehran's Mosalla.

The martyred Leader attained the lofty rank of martyrdom on February 28 during a savage and terrorist attack by the US-Zionist enemies.

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