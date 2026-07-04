President Pezeshkian Thanks Russia for Support, Calls for Accelerating Strategic Agreements

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has thanked Russia for its support and expressions of solidarity following the recent aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran and called for accelerating the implementation of strategic agreements between Tehran and Moscow, particularly in the economic, transport and regional sectors.

During a meeting in Tehran on Friday with Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy, the Iranian president expressed appreciation for the Russian delegation’s visit to attend a memorial ceremony honoring the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He also thanked the Russian government and people for their condolences and supportive stance toward Iran.

President Pezeshkian described relations between Iran and Russia as strategic and stressed the need to speed up the implementation of existing bilateral agreements. He said the two countries have significant potential to expand cooperation in trade, investment, energy and transportation, adding that these opportunities should be translated into concrete projects through stronger political commitment.

The Iranian president also highlighted the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) as a key area of cooperation, saying the development of transport and transit infrastructure would serve the mutual interests of both countries while strengthening regional connectivity.

He also emphasized the importance of expanding multilateral cooperation through regional organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). President Pezeshkian said Tehran and Moscow should make full use of these platforms to deepen political and economic cooperation.

Medvedev conveyed condolences from President Putin, the Russian government and people over the martyrdom of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, senior military commanders, officials, scientists and civilians, including children killed during the recent conflict.

The Russian official condemned recent military attacks by the United States and Israel against Iran, saying they violated the United Nations Charter, international law and humanitarian law, while posing a threat to regional and global peace and stability.

Medvedev said the Iranian people's support for their government had played a decisive role in preserving the country's stability during the crisis and praised Iran's national unity.

He reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to fully implementing the Iranian–Russian Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and said Russia intends to expand cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

Medvedev also said Russia would continue supporting Iran's legitimate rights and interests in international forums.

He identified the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS as key platforms for cooperation among countries opposed to unilateral policies and called for broader collaboration in political, economic and financial fields, including greater use of national currencies in bilateral and multilateral trade to reduce reliance on the US dollar.

......................

End/ 257