Closures of some Iraqi provinces for participation in funeral ceremony of martyred leader

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA – local officials in several Iraqi provinces announced the closure of these provinces on Wednesday of this week.

Based on this report, the provinces of Baghdad, Dhi Qar, and Wasit will be closed on Wednesday.

The purpose of this closure has been announced as facilitating the participation of Iraqi citizens residing in these provinces in the funeral ceremony of the martyred leader of the Revolution in the cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday.



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