IRGC Aerospace Commander: Enemy Will Face Harsh, Surprise Attacks If It Makes a Mistake

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force General Majid Mousavi stressed path of martyred Leader continues, adding that the enemy has to wait for harsh and surprise attacks if it makes a mistake.

Speaking in commemoration of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Friday, General Mousavi promised to the late leader that he and the other armed forces will continue his path.

He also said that "We will step in the same as the Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei," adding that, "Every member of the nation who is martyred by the enemy is an independent case in the revenge file."

"The harsh and unexpected slaps that the enemy received have no end, because the path of the struggle between rightness and wrong has no end and will never end," the IRGC Aerospace commander said.

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