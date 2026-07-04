Ayatollah Khamenei’s Funeral Sends A Message Far beyond Iran: MAPIM Chief

AhlulBayt News Agency: The president of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) said the funeral of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei sends a message far beyond Iran.

“It is a warning to humanity that complicity, impunity and unaccountability must never be accepted as the new international norm,” Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said in a statement, slamming the US-Israeli assassination of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

The statement is as follows:

The funeral of the Martyred Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, marks more than the passing of a national leader. It stands as a solemn reminder of the grave consequences of state terrorism, political assassinations and the dangerous normalization of impunity in international affairs.

The targeted assassination carried out through the aggression of the United States and Israel represents another chapter in a long pattern of violations of international law, national sovereignty and the sanctity of human life. Such acts cannot be justified under any doctrine of self-defense or national security.

The international community must reject attempts to legitimize assassinations as instruments of foreign policy. When powerful states can eliminate political and religious leaders without accountability, the entire framework of international law is weakened. Silence in the face of such crimes amounts to complicity.

The funeral gathering demonstrates that while leaders may be martyred, their ideals cannot be eliminated through violence. History repeatedly shows that oppression often strengthens the determination of people to defend justice, dignity and national independence.

MAPIM calls upon the international community, governments, civil society organizations and defenders of human rights to demand:

1. An independent international investigation into the assassination and all parties responsible.

2. Full accountability for violations of international humanitarian and international human rights law.

3. An end to the policy of extrajudicial killings and political assassinations.

4. Equal application of international law without double standards.

5. Concrete measures to prevent the further erosion of the rules based international order.

The Muslim Ummah and all people of conscience must remain steadfast in opposing injustice wherever it occurs. Selective justice is injustice. Selective accountability is impunity. If the world accepts political assassinations as normal, no nation and no leader will remain secure from unlawful aggression.

The funeral of the Martyred Supreme Leader therefore sends a message far beyond Iran. It is a warning to humanity that complicity, impunity and unaccountability must never be accepted as the new international norm.

Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid

President

Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM)

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