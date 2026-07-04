Health Recommendations for service stations providing offerings during funeral ceremony of martyred leader

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) News Agency — ABNA — setting up service stations during the farewell and funeral ceremonies is unavoidable; however, these stations must observe the following health recommendations to ensure the safety of participants:

Wearing light‑colored gowns, gloves, and masks by all staff at the service station.

Prohibiting the presence of staff who show symptoms of gastroenteritis or the common cold.

Observing personal hygiene by all personnel involved in preparing and distributing food and beverages.

Distributing packaged food and drinks that have proper health specifications.

Using safe and hygienic drinking water from the piped network at the service stations.

Avoiding the distribution of any type of drink, including lemon syrup, beverages, or food served in bulk.

Avoiding the distribution of suspicious or counterfeit drinks and foods, such as colored syrups containing artificial essences.

Using paper or plant‑based cups for serving hot beverages.

Avoiding keeping cooked foods at room temperature for more than two hours.

Providing a first‑aid kit.

Prohibiting smoking at the service station.

Providing large and suitable trash bins equipped with garbage bags.

Avoiding scattering waste in the environment and continuously collecting produced waste in garbage bags.

Using single‑serve sugar cubes, sugar packets, and dates with hygienic packaging.

Paying attention to the production and expiration dates of packaged foods and bottled water.

Using hygienic, packaged ice for cooling water.