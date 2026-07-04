Health Recommendations for service stations providing offerings during funeral ceremony of martyred leader

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) News Agency — ABNA — setting up service stations during the farewell and funeral ceremonies is unavoidable; however, these stations must observe the following health recommendations to ensure the safety of participants:
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Wearing light‑colored gowns, gloves, and masks by all staff at the service station.
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Prohibiting the presence of staff who show symptoms of gastroenteritis or the common cold.
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Observing personal hygiene by all personnel involved in preparing and distributing food and beverages.
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Distributing packaged food and drinks that have proper health specifications.
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Using safe and hygienic drinking water from the piped network at the service stations.
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Avoiding the distribution of any type of drink, including lemon syrup, beverages, or food served in bulk.
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Avoiding the distribution of suspicious or counterfeit drinks and foods, such as colored syrups containing artificial essences.
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Using paper or plant‑based cups for serving hot beverages.
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Avoiding keeping cooked foods at room temperature for more than two hours.
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Providing a first‑aid kit.
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Prohibiting smoking at the service station.
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Providing large and suitable trash bins equipped with garbage bags.
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Avoiding scattering waste in the environment and continuously collecting produced waste in garbage bags.
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Using single‑serve sugar cubes, sugar packets, and dates with hygienic packaging.
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Paying attention to the production and expiration dates of packaged foods and bottled water.
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Using hygienic, packaged ice for cooling water.
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Not accepting offerings (nazr) from unknown individuals at the service stations — among these recommendations.
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