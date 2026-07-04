Yemeni delegation arrives in Tehran for funeral ceremonies

AhlulBayt News Agency: The official delegation of the Republic of Yemen has arrived in Tehran to participate in the funeral of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

The delegation headed by Mohammed al-Nuaimi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, departed earlier from Sana’a International Airport on an Iranian plane.

According to the Almasirah Network, the plane had initially arrived in Sana’a carrying more than 200 Yemeni citizens who had been patients treated abroad or Yemenis who had been stranded.

The plane departed Sanaa carrying more than 200 Yemeni citizens (patients and travelers), including members of the Yemeni delegation.

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