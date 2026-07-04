IRGC Commander: Iranian Nation Will Never Be Separated from Martyred Leader's Ideals

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Ahmad Vahidi has paid tribute to martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, vowing to continue his path.

Speaking to national Iranian TV on Friday, General Ahmad Vahidi stated that the Iranian nation will never be separated from the ideals of the martyred Leader of the revolution, and said: "We will never be separated from him. He has a place in our hearts, souls and spirit, and for all of us, for our beloved Iran, and for the Islamic nation, he is permanent and eternal, and we will never say goodbye to him."

Addressing the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the IRGC commander added: "Those who do not want to see the honor of this land should know that the pure blood of our martyred Imam will be another turning point in the victories of dear Islam against the global infidel front, and they will never see the day when this nation surrenders."

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