Ghalibaf to Kurdistan Region President: Iran Pursues Logic, Diplomacy While Standing Firm Against Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Iran pursues logic and diplomacy in defending its rights, while standing firmly and responding decisively to any form of coercion or aggression.

Ghalibaf made the remarks during a meeting with President of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani, who arrived in Tehran earlier on Friday to attend the farewell ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The speaker referred to Iran’s simultaneous diplomatic and deterrence strategies during the US-Israeli war of aggression against the country.

Expressing his appreciation for Barzani’s visit to pay tribute to Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Ghalibaf also commended the stance taken by Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region during the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

“We hope that through unity and mutual cooperation, we can stand firm against the oppression and crimes committed by the United States and the Zionist regime,” he said, adding that recent regional developments showed the enemies had set their sights on the Kurdistan Region in an attempt to use it as a base for their hostile plots against Iran.

However, Ghalibaf added that the history of cooperation in West Asia, together with the vigilance and prudence of the region’s people and officials, had prevented those objectives from being realized.

He also expressed hope that relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq would continue to expand.

For his part, Barzani offered his condolences on the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, saying the people of the Kurdistan Region shared the grief of the Iranian nation over the tragedy.

He described Iran as a strategic partner for Iraq, and said the Kurdistan Region had deployed its forces to border areas from the first days of the US-Israeli war against Iran to prevent any attacks from being launched from its territory.

Emphasizing the close ties with Iran, Barzani recalled his meeting two years ago with the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, describing it as a turning point in relations between the two sides.

“Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei spoke of my late father with great affection,” he added.

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