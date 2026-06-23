Qalibaf: Strait of Hormuz Will Never Return to Pre-War Conditions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Iranian Parliament speaker and head of Iran’s negotiating team, says that the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war conditions and will be administered by the Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with international law.

Speaking during his return from four-way talks in Switzerland, Qalibaf, Speaker of the Parliament, said on Monday that the recent agreement between Iran and the United States has fundamentally changed the situation in the strategic waterway.

“Everyone should know that the administration of the Strait of Hormuz will never go back to the way it was before the war,” Qalibaf said in an interview with Iranian media.

“Of course, international regulations will be observed, but Iran will administer the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.

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