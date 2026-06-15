Resistance fighters and Iran’s diplomacy will end Israeli attacks on Lebanon: Ghalibaf

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a sharp warning to Israel on Sunday, saying the sacrifices of Lebanese fighters and Iran's powerful diplomacy will guarantee Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a message posted on his personal X account, Qalibaf said, “They will never be able to isolate or single out any part of the resistance's pillars.”

“The struggles of Lebanon's fighters and the powerful diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran will guarantee the sovereignty and territorial integrity of dear Lebanon,” he added. “They will bring an end to the Israeli regime's madness and warmongering.”

The comments came after an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh, which Lebanese civil defense officials said killed at least three people and wounded six others.

Iran has made it clear that a ceasefire in Lebanon is central to any potential agreement with the United States to end the war.

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