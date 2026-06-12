Ghalibaf to US: You will be trapped in endless quagmire

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stresses that the enemies will see a different Iran, and says wrong strategies and thoughtless decisions will create an endless quagmire in which the adversaries will be trapped for years.

Ghalibaf in a post on his X account wrote that wrong strategies and impulsive decisions will reset the entire board for the worse, explode energy infrastructure and markets and create an endless quagmire that "you will be stuck" in for years. "You will see a different Iran."