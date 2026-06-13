Iran Parliament Speaker: Commitments made must be fulfilled without any excuses

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in reaction to US President Donald Trump's false claims says in an English post on his X account that the commitments made must be fulfilled, without any ifs, buts, or excuses.

Ghalibaf wrote on his X account that commitments made must be commitments kept, adding that no ifs, no buts, no excuses. "For the close deal ahead, there is no other way. You reap what you sow."

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on that significant progress has been made toward finalizing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between Tehran and Washington in Islamabad, stating that the agreement has “never been closer” to completion.

In a post on his official X account, Araghchi provided an update on the status of the negotiations, which have been underway for over six weeks. The top diplomat emphasized transparency and responsibility as the cornerstones of Iran’s diplomatic approach.”

“Pending its [the MoU] finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content,” Araghchi wrote, addressing premature reports and leaks circulating in various outlets.

The foreign minister’s remarks come amid conflicting claims about the status of a potential deal. Araghchi assured that the Iranian public would eventually be fully briefed.

“In line with Iran's responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course,” he said.

The proposed MoU is understood to be based on a two-stage framework, first ending the war on all regional fronts, followed by nuclear negotiations. Iranian officials have stressed that no final decision has been made, with the text still under review by the authorities.

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