Parliament Speaker: Iran disrupts ceasefire equation on paper and ground

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that Iran has disrupted the equation of having a ceasefire on paper while repeatedly violating it on the ground. Addressing the opposing party, and declares that until there is a genuine will to build trust, Iran's response will remain unchanged.

Ghalibaf, who also serves as the head of Iranian negotiating team, posted on his personal X account: We disrupted the equation of a ceasefire on paper and its repeated violation on the ground.

He added that until you demonstrate a genuine will for trust-building, Iran's response will remain exactly the same.

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