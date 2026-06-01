'Until Iranian Nation's Rights Secured, We Will Not Approve Any Deal,' Parliament Speaker Says

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Iranian negotiators place no trust in the promises or commitments of the enemies and that any agreement would only be accepted after tangible gains for the Iranian nation are secured.

Speaking in a virtual session of the Islamic Consultative Assembly marking the start of the third year of the 12th Parliament on Sunday, Ghalibaf said lawmakers would follow the strategic guidance recently conveyed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, describing the message as a roadmap for the legislature’s future work.

“The soldiers on the battlefield of diplomatic struggle have no trust whatsoever in the words and promises of the enemy,” Ghalibaf said.

“Our criterion is the tangible achievements that we must obtain, and only in return for those achievements will we fulfill our commitments. Until we are certain that we have secured the rights of the Iranian nation, we will not approve any agreement.”

Ghalibaf also paid tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying the country was beginning Parliament’s new year while still mourning his loss.

Ayatollah Khamenei was assassinated by US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28, when the two regimes launched their second war of aggression against Iran that lasted 40 days.

He said the Iranian nation had not yet come to terms with the absence of the Leader, whom he credited with guiding the Islamic Revolution for 37 years and laying the foundations of a “strong, independent and powerful Iran.”

“The Leader to whom we considered ourselves devoted sacrificed himself for Iran,” Ghalibaf said, adding that the developments witnessed across the country in recent days, from missile and naval battlefields to public demonstrations, were the result of the martyred Leader’s management and leadership.

The Parliament speaker thanked Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei for a strategic and encouraging message to lawmakers, saying representatives regard it as “the guiding light of the future and the roadmap of the 12th parliament.”

Ghalibaf said Iran’s military achievements had been made possible through public support and that diplomacy must now transform those victories into political and legal gains.

The task of government institutions is to use those achievements to address people’s problems and improve their lives, he added.

He also stressed that practical results, rather than promises, would remain the basis for Iran’s decisions in diplomatic negotiations.

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