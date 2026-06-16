Parliament Speaker: Iran took great step towards final victory

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf hails Iran’s historic resilience against aggressors, and says Iran took a “great step towards final victory” through an agreement with the United States.

Ghalibaf made the remarks in a post on his account on Monday amid reports that the Iranian and American delegations will likely meet in Switzerland on Friday to sign a memorandum of understanding that brings a permanent end to the illegal US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

“The lovely and dignified Iranian nation! With your historic resistance and the valor of the armed forces against those who were after the life of this nation and the destruction and surrender of this homeland, Iran took a great step toward final victory. They wanted to and they couldn’t,” he said.

“We are standing firm and in the end our Iran will win by the grace of God,” he added.

In order to glorify Iran's brave resistance, the lead Iranian negotiator also attached to his post the picture of the 4,500-year-old Abarkuh cypress tree in central Iran, which is Asia's oldest living organism.

The illegal US-Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28. In response, the Iranian armed forces targeted sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region and restricted transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

On April 8, forty days into the war, an Islamabad-brokered ceasefire went into effect. However, the first round of Tehran-Washington negotiations failed to reach an agreement, with the latter imposing an inhumane “naval blockade” of Iran.

Meanwhile, both the United States and Israel violated the temporary truce, prompting Iran to launch retaliatory strikes and close the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels.

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