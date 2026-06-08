Iran's Parliament Speaker: US, Israeli assets legitimate targets after attack on Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says the United States and the Israeli regime only understand the language of power, as Washington continues its naval blockade on Iran while greenlighting Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

In a forceful post on his X account on Sunday, Qalibaf issued a stark warning to the US and Israel, saying their military bases and assets across the region have become legitimate targets after the Israeli regime bombed Beirut's southern suburbs.

He said the US has not been committed to the April ceasefire agreement with Iran and is not serious about dialogue.

They are neither committed to a ceasefire nor believe in dialogue, Qalibaf wrote.

By enforcing a naval blockade and breaching agreements related to Lebanon, he emphasized, they have made it clear that the only language they understand is that of power.

The naval blockade against the Iranian nation and the US green light today to the Zionist regime turn American and regime bases and assets in the region into legitimate targets," he said.

The top Iranian negotiator in talks with the US added, The hand of our Armed Forces is open, as always.

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