IRGC General warns of stronger action if Israel escalates

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that Israel must stop its attacks on southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, saying any further escalation would trigger stronger responses.

The commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement that Israel has continued to repeat violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, increasing military operations against the Lebanese population with the support of the United States and amid international silence.

He also accused Israel of using prohibited weapons, including phosphorus bombs, and described the actions as war crimes.

According to Abdollahi, despite previous warnings from the Islamic Republic of Iran, Israel expanded its operations and targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiyeh), which constituted a crossing of all red lines.

The commander noted that Iran had previously warned that any expansion of military operations in Beirut’s southern suburbs would lead to strikes against targets in the occupied territories.

Abdollahi further said that the Israeli military must halt its attacks on southern Lebanon and Dahiyeh, warning that any further escalation in the area, or any response to Iranian retaliation, would be met with stronger and more consequential strikes.

The commander added that wider military operations against Israel and its supporters would follow if the situation continued to escalate.

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