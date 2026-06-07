Mossad Deputy Chief Ousted after “Iran Regime Change” Failure

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Mossad’s new director, Roman Gofman, announced on Saturday that the deputy director, A., was let go after 22 years of service to the organization.

“The head of the Mossad wished to express his deep appreciation to A. for his 22 years of operational service in the Mossad and his significant contribution to the security of the State of Israel,” read a statement shared by the Prime Minister’s Office. However, Israeli reports indicated that A. obtained a budget of around one billion Shekel and a team composed of hundreds to topple the Iranian regime, but failed to reach any outcome in this regard.

Gofman took office on Tuesday after being nominated for the position by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had changing the Iranian regime as a main goal.

A is not the first Mossad official to be ousted or leave their position since Gofman was approved to fill the role.

Mossad’s head of international relations steps down after Gofman approval

On Monday, the head of Mossad’s international relations branch, “D,” stepped down from his position, according to a KAN News report.

KAN reported at the time that other officials were expected to follow suit in the coming days.

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