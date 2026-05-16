Iran: ‘He Who Betrays in Secret Will Be Exposed in Public’ Amid Reports of UAE–Israel Collusion

ABNA24 - Iran has censured certain neighboring countries for their betrayal during the recent illegal US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

In an Arabic-language X post on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, “He who betrays in secret will be exposed in public.”

The remarks came two days after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he "secretly visited" the United Arab Emirates and met with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a gathering that resulted in a “historic breakthrough” in Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi relations.

An informed source told Reuters that the meeting, which lasted several hours, took place on March 26 in the city of Al Ain in the Emirate of Dubai, near the Omani border.

The UAE Foreign Ministry, however, denied Netanyahu’s trip to the Persian Gulf Arab country.

Israel's TV Channel 12 reported that Abu Dhabi fears escalation of tensions with Tehran if its behind-the-scene coordination with the Israeli regime becomes public.

Emirati officials are concerned that the revelation of their intelligence and security collusion with Israel will reinforce the perception that Abu Dhabi is directly involved in the military assault against Iran, the report added.

Recently, senior US officials confirmed that the Israeli regime sent an Iron Dome battery and personnel to operate it in the UAE during the war on Iran.

Additionally, The Wall Street Journal said that David Barnea, head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, visited the Emirates at least twice during the war to coordinate related activities.

The American newspaper further reported that the Emirates conducted a series of "covert" attacks against Iran during the aggression.



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