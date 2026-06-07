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4 Israelis injured in shooting in Kohav Ya’ir in West Bank

7 June 2026 - 13:12
News ID: 1823794
Source: Mehr News
4 Israelis injured in shooting in Kohav Ya’ir in West Bank

At least four Israelis were injured in a shooting in the settlement of Kohav Ya’ir in the occupied West Bank’s Qalqilya area.

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least four Israelis were injured in a shooting in the settlement of Kohav Ya’ir in the occupied West Bank’s Qalqilya area.

One person is killed in the suspected terror shooting attack in the Kochav Ya’ir area in central Occupied Territory, medics say.

Magen David Adom says it declared the death of one victim, and at least four others are injured, including one in serious condition.

The victims were injured at three locations in the area.

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