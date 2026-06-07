Pro-Palestine activists protest German arms exports to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pro-Palestine activists have staged demonstrations in the German cities of Munich and Unna to protest Berlin’s military support for Israel and the export of German-made weapons, disrupting events held to mark Germany’s Armed Forces Day.

The protests took place on Saturday as activists gathered alongside Armed Forces Day events, voicing opposition to Germany’s military backing of Israel and the continued supply of arms to the regime.

“Supporters of ‘Peacefully against Genocide’ staged peaceful protests today in Unna and Munich on German Armed Forces Day,” organizers said in a statement, according to Anadolu.

The organizers said much of the military equipment displayed during the events was manufactured by Rheinmetall, a German military company that supplies weapons and ammunition to Israel. They also said the company “plans to open a new factory RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF BERLIN in July.”

Videos circulating on social media showed some activists climbing onto a tank and displaying a banner reading, “Genocide with German weapons.”

“Here on Bundeswehr Day, equipment and weapons are put on display. The Bundeswehr is celebrated; killing machines are glorified. And all this while the weapons on display here are exported to kill,” said one activist, identified as Hannes.

.......................

End/ 257