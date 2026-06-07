Eid al-Ghadir Gathering in Kabul Highlights Need for Unity Across Muslim World

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing the gathering, Hojjatul Islam Seyed Hossein Alami Balkhi, head of the association, described Ghadir as a pivotal event in human history. He noted that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gathered pilgrims at Ghadir Khumm and delivered a sermon that has remained a defining moment in Islamic tradition.

Referring to current developments in the Muslim world, Balkhi said that the Islamic world faces significant external challenges, particularly from the United States and Israel, which he accused of acting against the Islamic Republic of Iran. In such circumstances, he stressed, unity among Muslims is of paramount importance.

Balkhi also pointed to what he described as internal challenges within the Muslim world, criticizing countries that have normalized relations with Israel or joined the Abraham Accords. He argued that these developments, alongside external pressures, pose serious challenges to the Islamic community.

The Afghan cleric further stated that such threats are not limited to Iran. Referring to Afghanistan, he said the United States had previously maintained a military presence in the country but ultimately withdrew following years of resistance.

He also cited recent statements regarding renewed interest in strategic facilities in Afghanistan and claimed that regional security threats extend beyond Iran to other Muslim-majority countries.

According to Balkhi, the current situation requires Muslims—particularly followers of Imam Ali (A.S) and the legacy of Ghadir—to embrace unity, brotherhood, and mutual understanding.

He emphasized that divisions within Muslim societies would only weaken the Islamic world in the face of contemporary challenges.