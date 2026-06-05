Ayatollah Ramazani: Ghadiri Islam Is the Saving Prescription for Human Society

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, speaking on the day of Eid al-Ghadir, stated that Eid al-Ghadir does not belong only to Shia Muslims, emphasizing that Ghadir is the greatest holiday of the Islamic Ummah and even the holiday of the oppressed of the world. If the truth of Ghadir is explained to the world, all free people will understand the greatness of this day.

He added: "What happened at Ghadir was the introduction of the most complete model of leadership and governance of society, and if this path had continued throughout Islamic history, many problems and deviations would not have occurred."

He added: "Ziyarat Ghadiriyya is one of the most important doctrinal texts concerning the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (a.s.), which explains hundreds of his virtues and characteristics, and can be a valuable source for understanding the station of Wilayah."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, referring to the teachings of Ghadir, noted: "The first message of Ghadir is that the best individuals should be responsible for guiding and administering society. After the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h.), God introduced the greatest human being to lead the Ummah."

He continued: "The second message of Ghadir is the unity and solidarity of the Islamic society. Wherever people come together around the axis of Wilayah, prosperity, progress, and excellence will be achieved."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, emphasizing that Ghadiri Islam differs from distorted and secular Islams, stated: "Ghadiri Islam is an Islam in which resistance, justice, rationality, spirituality, and hope for the reappearance of the Savior of humanity find meaning."

He added: "The ideal of all divine prophets has been the establishment of justice in the world, and this ideal will be realized in the light of Ghadiri thought and the global government of Imam Mahdi (a.s.)."

Referring to regional and global developments, Ayatollah Ramazani stated: "The pure blood of the martyrs of the resistance front, commanders, scientists, and oppressed martyrs has led to the formation of a global awakening."

He added: "Today, in various countries of the world, support for the cause of Palestine and resistance has expanded, and this issue demonstrates the influence of thought arising from the culture of Ghadir."

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