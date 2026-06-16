One of Greatest Current Threats to Islamic Ummah, Division, Disunity Among Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Continuing the series of Hajj webinars organized by the Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, the webinar "Hajj and the Unity and Cooperation of Muslims" was held in Turkish with the participation of a group of scholars and researchers.

This webinar was presented by Dr. Ismail Bandi Darya, a translator and senior researcher from Turkey; Dr. Panah Alinia, a faculty member of the University of Medical Sciences; and Dr. Hassan Sadeghian, the head of the Commonwealth and Turkey Department of the AhlulBayt World Assembly.

At the beginning, Dr. Ismail Bandi Darya, referring to some of the Saudi government's actions regarding the rules and regulations of Hajj, stated, "Relevant institutions and pilgrims from every country should engage with the important issues of the Islamic world and take necessary actions. What kind of Hajj is it in which one cannot freely discuss and debate the concerns and important matters of the religion of Islam and the Islamic world? Hajj is a political-worship act, and the issue cannot be swept under the rug under various pretexts, including its political nature. Where better than the days of Hajj, when millions of pilgrims from all corners of the world gather in a specific and sacred place? Therefore, Muslims should declare their protest against all this oppression, injustice, and the hegemony and colonialism of the Western system. Discrimination against Muslims is serious, and we witness this bitter reality even in the Hajj rituals. The Saudi government is the main obstacle to this, and Muslims and relevant institutions must rectify this process."

The scholar further, referring to why the Saudi government does not allow the distribution of sacrificial meat among Muslims, pointed to the important issue of poverty and hunger in the Islamic world and reminded, "Today, the important issue of the Islamic world should be the distribution of wealth and national sharing. Commonality is not just standing together; it is the sharing of finances and wealth, and the sharing of common ethics and culture."

He continued, "Today, there must be a revision in the concept of Hajj and its correct definition. In this regard, exchange of views and dialogue among elites and experts in the field of religion and culture is essential. We must set aside ethnic and linguistic prejudices and make demands with a unified voice. If we cannot speak of right and truth in the Hajj rituals, if we cannot speak of the event of Ghadir Khumm, we will remain in the vortex of problems and difficulties."

Following this webinar, Dr. Panah Alinia, referring to the devotional, educational, and social dimensions of Hajj, stated, "Hajj is not merely a set of outward rituals; it is a school for human development and self-sacrifice. Just as Prophet Abraham (a.s.), in the divine test, took Prophet Ishmael (a.s.) to the place of sacrifice, the believing person also learns in Hajj to sacrifice his carnal desires in the path of servitude to God."

He added, "If Hajj is the Abrahamic and Islamic Hajj, then the Islamic Ummah should not suffer such weakness, division, and oppression. Today, we observe that many Islamic countries lack the necessary strength and will for effective agency on important issues of the Islamic world, while the philosophy of Hajj calls Muslims to dignity, solidarity, and defense of the oppressed."

In another part of his remarks, referring to the event of Ghadir Khumm, Dr. Panah Alinia said, "Ghadir Khumm is an important historical event belonging to all Muslims, not just Shia. The Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h.) was commanded to convey a great message in this event, and this indicates the importance of the station of guardianship (Wilayah) and guidance in Islamic society. Muslims must look beyond sectarian differences and regard Ghadir Khumm as a historical truth and an important point in Islamic history."

He also, referring to the necessity of steadfastness against pressures and excessive demands, emphasized, "Today, the enemies are trying to weaken the Islamic Ummah and reduce Muslims' bargaining power; but Muslims, relying on truth, unity, and awareness, must not compromise their rights."

Continuing the webinar, Dr. Hassan Sadeghian, the head of the Commonwealth and Turkey Department of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, referring to the most important challenges facing the Islamic world, stated, "One of the greatest current threats to the Islamic Ummah is division and disunity among Muslims."

According to him, although manifestations of unity and solidarity among Muslims are seen during the days of Hajj, this spirit must continue in all areas of Muslims' lives.

He also identified Islamophobia and sectarian phobia as other serious problems of the Islamic world and emphasized, "Religious institutions and organizations in Islamic countries must stand against these currents by strengthening cooperation, exchanging experiences, and carrying out joint cultural and educational activities."

In another part of his remarks, referring to the recent developments in the Islamic world, Sadeghian emphasized the need to revise approaches and strengthen the strategic agency of Islamic currents, stating, "In the current situation, increasing awareness and correctly explaining the issues of the Islamic world can pave the way for greater convergence among Muslims."

In conclusion, referring to the results of a field study in Turkey on the effects of Hajj on pilgrims' religious lives, he said, "This research shows that Hajj can bring about inner transformation, strengthen the spirit of empathy, and increase the sense of belonging to the Islamic Ummah among Muslims—a matter that, if accompanied by enhanced education and awareness, can contribute to strengthening unity and convergence in the Islamic world."

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