Hajj and Ghadir; Trans-Islamic and Trans-Shia Media with the Aim of Unity and Islamic Cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Concurrent with the days of Hajj and the passing of Imam Khomeini (r.a.), the AhlulBayt World Assembly, in cooperation with the Office of the Supreme Leader's Representative for Hajj and Pilgrimage, the International Ghadir Foundation, Imam Sadiq University, and Al-Mustafa International University, held the international webinar "Re-reading the Messages of Hajj and Ghadir in Rapprochement, Unity, and Joint Islamic and Human Cooperation," focusing on a Thai audience.

Among the topics discussed in this webinar were titles, themes, and subjects such as the historical examination and roots of the rituals of Hajj and Ghadir, the relationships and capacities of Hajj and Ghadir in rapprochement, unity, and Islamic-human cooperation, Hajj and Ghadir as trans-Islamic and trans-Shia media, the semantics of disavowal (Bara'ah) and guardianship (Wilayah) in Hajj and Ghadir and their adaptation to contemporary issues in the Islamic world and humanity, and others.

Hojat al-Islam Mir Luhi, a professor at Imam Sadiq University and a member of the Board of Trustees of the International Ghadir Foundation; Sheikh Ansar Limpan, the head of the Dar al-Zahra Cultural-Educational Complex in Thailand; and Dr. Fahami, a faculty member at the university, delivered speeches at this webinar. Hojat al-Islam Masjedin Lahja, the secretary of the Thai Students Association in Qom, served as the secretary and moderator of this webinar.

This webinar was organized with the coordination of the Deputy for International Affairs and especially the General Departments of the Office of Studies, Women and Family, and the East Asia and Oceania Department of the Assembly.

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