"One Thousand Hadiths on the Virtues of Imam Ali (a.s.)" translated into Russian, published by ABWA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): By the efforts of the General Department of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, the book "One Thousand Hadiths on the Virtues of Imam Ali (a.s.)" has been translated into Russian and published.

This book is a compilation of hadiths and narrations expressing the virtues and merits of Imam Ali (a.s.). In this collection, the author, referring to various Shia and Sunni narrative sources, has selected one thousand narrations that discuss the various dimensions of the lofty personality of Imam Ali (a.s.) and has organized them into five sections comprising eighteen chapters and 201 headings.

Islam, knowledge, virtues and merits, Ghadir, Imamate, Wilayah, caliphate, the consequences of opposing Imam Ali (a.s.), love and enmity towards Ali (a.s.), the superiority of Shia, oppression, and martyrdom are the main thematic axes presented concerning the Master of the Pious (a.s.) in this narrative collection.

Providing the original text of the narrations and refraining from any commentary or explanation about them are among the distinctive features of this work.

The book "One Thousand Hadiths on the Virtues of Imam Ali (a.s.)" by Alireza Saberi Yazdi has been translated into Russian by Denis Maslov and published in medium octavo size.

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