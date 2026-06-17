Hajj for Women, Declaration of Independence from Materialistic Models of West, Manifestation of Human Dignity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Concurrent with the Hajj season, a series of international webinars were held by the Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt World Assembly in cooperation with the Office of the Supreme Leader's Representative for Hajj and Pilgrimage.

A special webinar for women on the topic "Hajj and the Global Mission of the Muslim Woman" was held in Arabic, featuring speeches by Dr. Iran Roknabadi, Director General of the Department of Women and Family of the AhlulBayt World Assembly; Dr. Laleh Eftekhari, Secretary-General of the Union of Women of the Islamic World; Dr. Fatima Jassim Hassan, President of UJW University in Ohio, USA; and Dr. Laila Saleh, a professor and social sciences researcher from Lebanon. The experts examined various dimensions of the objectives and purposes of Hajj and its individual and social conduct.

Participants, referring to the statements of the martyred Imam, emphasized the effective role of women in this social mission, accompanied by awakening, patience, insight, clarification, and benefiting from sacrifice and devotion on the path of disavowal (Bara'ah) from polytheists.

At the beginning, Dr. Roknabadi, Director General of the Department of Women and Family of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, centering on the thoughts of the martyred Leader, spoke about the connection between "the greatness of the worship of Hajj" and "the civilization-building mission of the Muslim woman," stating, "Hajj for women is not merely an individual ritual, but an arena for returning to authentic identity, a declaration of independence from the materialistic models of the West, and a manifestation of human dignity."

She emphasized the global role of women pilgrims as ambassadors of awareness and fighters against oppression, especially in supporting the oppressed people of Gaza, and stated, "It is necessary to introduce Hajj as an opportunity and a platform for the unity of the Ummah and civilizational resistance."

Dr. Eftekhari, referring to the valuable insights derived from the Quran and the words of the martyred Imam that lead us to the deep meaning of Hajj and its various objectives, considered the connection between Hajj and the civilizational message of Muslim women, especially given the conditions and challenges in various countries—from Palestine and Lebanon to Iraq, Yemen, and Iran—to be of great importance, and offered suggestions to clarify the position and role of contemporary Muslim women.

Dr. Fatima Jassim Hassan from the United States also described Hajj as a global gathering of Muslims in which one can strive to fight against disbelief and promote cooperation and understanding.

She also, explaining how the values of Hajj, such as order and equality, can be transformed into a universal behavior and message employed by contemporary Muslim women in educational activities, family affairs, media awareness, and social work, pointed to lessons from Hajj in the fields of education, ethics, sacrifice, patience, and devotion, and added, "From the rituals of Hajj, the necessity of unity and solidarity among Muslims and disavowal from and struggle against disbelievers is inspired."

Subsequently, Dr. Laila Saleh from Lebanon, emphasizing the importance of not being content with the outward rituals of Hajj and the necessity of reflecting on its meanings and objectives for the reconstruction of the human spirit, especially for women, invited reflection on the movement of Hajar (Hagar) between Safa and Marwah, which conveys a civilizational and human message ideal for women.

She further stated that today's women, following the example of the wives and women of the prophets and the AhlulBayt (a.s.), especially Lady Hajar, must redefine their role and position, not merely being consumers or followers of news, events, and media, but rather as creators of them and new movements—the Hajar of today's Islamic society—striving through faith, patience, and awareness to transform suffering into opportunities.

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