5th Vol. of "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" translated, published in English by ABWA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): By the efforts of the General Department of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, the fifth volume of the book "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)," on the subject of temporary marriage (Mut'ah), has been translated into English and published.

This book presents research and examinations regarding the reasons for the prohibition of temporary marriage by Sunni scholars. In this work, the author has sought to answer three central questions on this subject:

1. What is the reality of the ruling on temporary marriage in the verses of the Quran and the Sunnah of the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h)?

2. Has the ruling on temporary marriage been abrogated (naskh)?

3. What was the stance of the Companions and Followers (Tabi'un) on this issue?

The findings of this research show that the view of the Holy Quran and the noble Sunnah of the Gracious Messenger of Islam (p.b.u.h), as well as the texts of the Companions and Followers, attest to the legislation of temporary marriage and the lack of established abrogation of it by many Companions and Followers, especially the Infallible Imams (a.s.) and the jurists of their school of thought.

In the author's words, the ruling prohibiting temporary marriage was issued by the second caliph and was merely his personal opinion, which was consistently opposed by many Companions and Followers.

The book "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" is a work of the research group of the AhlulBayt World Assembly and was compiled by Abdul Karim al-Bahbahani. This work has been translated into English by the Islamic Institute of London, represented by Ali al-Hakim, and published in prince octavo size.

**************

End/ 345