"The Role of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in Establishing the Congregation of the Righteous" Translated, Published in Indonesian

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): By the efforts of the General Department of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, the second volume of the book "The Role of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in Establishing the Congregation of the Righteous" has been translated into Indonesian and published.

This book presents examinations aimed at explaining the attention of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) to forming a special group of their close companions for the purpose of advancing the noble objectives of the Infallibles (a.s.) in the critical mission of leading the Ummah.

In the author's view, the Infallible Imams (a.s.), following the example of the Noble Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h.), alongside their missionary activities for the entire Islamic Ummah, also devoted efforts to selecting and training specific individuals who possessed a high level of understanding of the station of Imamate and the succession of the Imams.

In this work, the author seeks to introduce various dimensions of this group, including its objectives, characteristics, general principles, operational mechanisms, security structure, economic and financial system, overall structure of social relations, spatial and temporal rites, and devotional structure, and to design it as a behavioral theory for the Pure Imams (a.s.).

The book "The Role of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in Establishing the Congregation of the Righteous," authored by Sayyed Mohammad Baqir al-Hakim, has been translated into Indonesian by Ammar Fauzi and published in standard octavo size.

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