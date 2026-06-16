2nd vol. of "A'lam al-Hidayah" translated published in Azerbaijani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): By the efforts of the General Department of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, the second volume of the book "A'lam al-Hidayah" concerning Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (a.s.) has been translated into Azerbaijani and published.

This book is a detailed account of the life of Imam Ali (a.s.) from childhood to martyrdom, examining the political and social conditions of the various periods of his life. In the author's view, the only figure worthy of the succession of the Messenger of God (p.b.u.h) and the captaincy of the ship of guidance after him was Imam Ali (a.s.).

According to him, the Imam (a.s.) exerted all his efforts to thwart the conspiracy of Saqifah but ultimately, to preserve the interests of Islam, he relinquished his right and endured more than two decades of illegitimate caliphate with great patience and suffering.

In the author's words, the Imam's effort during his caliphate was to establish the tradition of the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h) and establish justice in society, which provided grounds for opposition from some opportunistic and greedy individuals, and his government was constantly faced with numerous challenges.

In this book, in addition to referring to the moral virtues and merits of that noble figure, the author has also reflected the various periods of his life and the scholarly legacy he left behind.

"A'lam al-Hidayah," authored by Sayyed Munther al-Hakim in collaboration with Odey al-Gharibawi, has been translated into Azerbaijani by a group of translators and published in medium octavo size.

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