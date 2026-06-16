Silence in the Face of Oppression Means Aligning with the Falsehood: Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Concurrent with the days of Hajj, the AhlulBayt World Assembly, in cooperation with the Office of the Supreme Leader's Representative for Hajj and Pilgrimage, held an international webinar in Russian on the topic "The Role of Hajj in Introducing the AhlulBayt of Infallibility and Purity (a.s.)."

In this webinar, Hojat al-Islam Mohammad Ali Moeinian, the Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, and Ms. Nelli Sheikh-Zadeh Eva from Russia presented their views.

At the beginning of the session, Hojat al-Islam Moeinian, the Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, referring to the strategic role of Hajj in the conduct of the Infallibles (a.s.), emphasized that Hajj is not merely an individual act of worship but a vital opportunity for clarifying cultural, political, and social issues in the Islamic world.

Explaining the oppressive conditions during the Umayyad and Abbasid eras, he stated, "Despite media pressures and prohibitions imposed by the ruling authorities of the time on disseminating the truth, the AhlulBayt (a.s.) used the Hajj season as a 'global platform' for enlightenment."

Referring to the historic action of Sayyed al-Shuhada (a.s.) during the Hajj season, the Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt World Assembly added, "Imam Hussain (a.s.), in the year 58 AH, under severely restricted political conditions, utilized the opportunity of Hajj to gather over 1,000 influential figures, scholars, companions, and followers in Mina. This gathering consisted of 200 companions and 800 followers, where the Imam (a.s.), through a speech among them, while explaining the virtues of the Commander of the Faithful (a.s.), called upon the elites of the Islamic world to enjoin good and forbid evil, emphasizing the key role of scholars in exposing the oppression of tyrants and clarifying the truth for the people."

Hajj; A Platform for Awareness in the Conduct of Other Imams

Hojat al-Islam Moeinian further, emphasizing the continuation of this approach in the conduct of other Imams, stated, "After Imam Hussain (a.s.), other Infallible leaders also utilized this capacity. Imam Sajjad (a.s.) recounted the oppression of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) through the medium of supplication, and Imam Baqir (a.s.) and Imam Sadiq (a.s.) also used the Hajj season as an exceptional opportunity to promote Islamic teachings and political awareness by holding scholarly sessions and dialogues with scholars from various regions."

The Mission of Today's Pilgrims; Clarifying the Crimes of Global Arrogance

In another part of his remarks, emphasizing the necessity of following the practical and verbal conduct of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in the present era, he said, "Today, all Muslims and pilgrims have a duty to play the role of clarification. Scholars and pilgrims of the House of God must be the voice of the oppressed of the world and convey the crimes of the United States and the Zionist regime in Gaza, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and other parts of the world to the ears of the world."

In conclusion, emphasizing that there is no middle ground in the confrontation between truth and falsehood, he noted, "Today, as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated in his message to the pilgrims this year, in a situation where the front of absolute truth is facing absolute falsehood, silence in the face of oppression means aligning with the falsehood and will certainly join the army of falsehood. Therefore, pilgrims and Muslims, in any capacity and position, have a duty to expose the face of the oppressors by clarifying the truth."

Following this session, Ms. Nelli Sheikh-Zadeh Eva from Russia examined the topic "The Role of Hajj in Establishing the Infallibility and Purity of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) from the Sacrifice of Prophet Abraham (a.s.) and Prophet Ishmael (a.s.) to the Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (a.s.)."

She introduced Hajj not only as one of the main pillars of Islam but also as an important part of the divine plan that connects the mission of the prophets and Imams throughout human history.

Stating that the main rituals of Hajj are rooted in the life of Prophet Abraham (a.s.) and his family, and that the Kaaba itself is known as a symbol of monotheism and the center of spiritual unity for Muslims, she referred to the test of Prophet Abraham (a.s.) through the sacrifice of his son Prophet Ishmael (a.s.), and how, according to the verses of the Quran, Abraham received the station of Imamate after passing through the most difficult trials.

She stated that the Quranic principle "My covenant does not include the wrongdoers" indicates the necessity of purity and infallibility for those who bear the responsibility of divine guidance, and she addressed the connection between the verse of Imamate and the verse of purification.

In another part of her remarks, she examined topics such as the spiritual connection between the rituals of Hajj, the declaration of the guardianship (Wilayah) of Imam Ali (a.s.) at Ghadir Khumm, and the event of Karbala and the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (a.s.). It was also explained that the sacrifice in Mina is a reminder of a greater sacrifice offered to preserve the faith on the Day of Ashura.

The researcher concluded by emphasizing that the path of Hajj symbolically encompasses the main stages of divine guidance for humanity. Therefore, Hajj is not merely a pilgrimage to the Kaaba but a reminder of the path of monotheism, justice, and obedience to God's chosen divine leaders.

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