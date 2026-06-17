Million-Man Marches in Sanaa Condemn Trump's Insult to Holy Mecca

AhlulBayt News Agency: The capital, Sanaa, witnessed million-man marches under the slogan “Condemning the Insult of the Zionist Criminal Trump to Holy Mecca,” where an issued statement strongly condemned the systematic insults to Islamic sanctities and symbols by “global Zionism and its tools.”

The statement explained that the US President’s insult to Mecca falls within a prior series of offenses against the Holy Quran, Prophet Muhammad, and his family, aiming to detach the nation from its sources of guidance. It noted that the silence and negligence of certain parties have encouraged the continuation of such violations.

Furthermore, the statement considered this insult a reflection of a “vengeful psychological state” tied to regional political and military developments, coinciding with his historic defeat by Iran and the front of Islam.

In a related context, the massive crowds congratulated the Leader and the Islamic nation on the anniversary of the Prophet’s Hijrah, reaffirming their steadfastness in “supporting Islam.”

The statement also congratulated Iran, Hezbollah, and the Axis of Jihad and Resistance on their historic victory against the world’s most tyrannical and criminal armies.

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