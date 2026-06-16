Afghan scholar: Muslim nations united against aggressors, support for resistance

ABNA24 - The director of Tebyan Cultural Center in Afghanistan has stressed the support of his country for Iran stressing that Muslim countries stand united in their support for the resistance movement and confrontation with the shared enemies of Muslim world.

Hujjat-ul-Islam Seyyed Issa Husseini Mazari, director of Tebyan made the remarks following a ceasefire deal reached between Tehran and Washington that puts an end to the US-imposed war on the Islamic Republic.

He called the forty-day imposed war was a “full-scale sedition by the criminal America and the child-killing Zionist regime”, which descended upon the Islamic Ummah.



He said,” This invasion, which was accompanied by the green light of the arrogant powers and the silent support of some reactionary governments in the region, was a very severe test for the Right Front.”



He expressed regret over the martyrdom of the Leader of Islamic Republic as a deep wound on the hearts of the free people of the world.



The Afghan cleric noted,” The enemy believed that with fire and iron, with trench-busting bombs and electronic warfare, he could dictate his will and bring the Middle East under his eternal control, but the reality of the battlefield told a different story: the aggressors suffered a humiliating defeat in achieving their main goal, which was "change."



He hailed the Iranian nation together with the people in Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon and Palestine for their heroic battle that redefined the equation of power in the world.





According to the cleric, the Islamic Resistance showed that will, faith, and the triple strategy of “faith, sacrifice, and indigenous technology” can bring down the world’s most sophisticated war machine.



Hujjat-ul-Islam Husseini Mazari added,” Now, the axis of resistance, not a regional actor, has emerged and emerged as the “fourth world power”; a power that shattered old equations, nullified the myth of the invincibility of NATO and American weapons, and opened a new roadmap for oppressed nations.”



He emphasized that,” This declaration of readiness, rooted in the deep historical, religious, and cultural ties between the two nations, carried a clear message to the enemies that the resistance front knows no borders and that Muslim nations are a united force against aggression.”



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