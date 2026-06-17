Lebanon, Iran Parliament Speakers Demand Immediate Israeli Withdrawal from Lebanese Soil

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, the speakers of Lebanese and Iranian parliaments stressed the need for withdrawal of Zionist Israeli regime from the Lebanese soil immediately.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as the US-Iran MoU, read a statement from Berri's office, according to Xinhua.

They urged compelling Israel to end its military activity in Lebanon, and immediately withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory, among others, read the statement.

Also on Tuesday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met on the US-Iran MoU, and on preparations for the next round of Lebanon-US-Israel negotiations to be held in Washington next week, read a presidency statement.

They called for a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territory, the deployment of the Lebanese army along the border, the return of Lebanese detainees, and the launch of reconstruction efforts, read the statement.

Iran and the United States finalized the peace MoU on Sunday, which is also expected to end fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to the Xinhua report.

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