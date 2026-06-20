Hezbollah foils Israeli infiltration attempt by leading invading forces into 'killing zone'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Fighters with the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement have led an Israeli armored and infantry platoon attempting to infiltrate a mountainous area in southern Lebanon into a "killing zone" amid the resistance's ongoing confrontation against Tel Aviv's incessant ceasefire violations.

Resistance media outlets reported the development on Friday, saying the incident took place on the northern side of Ali al-Tahir Heights.

Once the force entered the designated area, fighters engaged it intensively and destroyed three Merkava tanks using guided missiles.

The engagement continued with sustained rocket and artillery fire directed at the advancing force. The reports stated that this marked a coordinated defensive ambush designed to disrupt and halt the infiltration attempt.

Leading the fight, Hezbollah detonated a series of large explosive devices against Israeli tanks attempting to advance towards the heights, setting one tank ablaze.

Friday marked the sixth consecutive day that the Israeli forces were attempting to advance on the specific location.

Hezbollah fighters also targeted a second Israeli force that was attempting to retrieve killed and wounded troops under a smoke cover near the heights. The force was struck with a barrage of rockets and mortar shells, with confirmed hits reported.

Airstrikes on Nabatieh, surrounding areas

Also on Friday, Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike targeting the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

Israeli violations against Nabatieh and surrounding towns continued through sustained airstrikes and artillery shelling.

According to Lebanon's Al Mayadeen network, Israeli warplanes and drones conducted more than 130 airstrikes on Nabatieh and the surrounding towns over the past 24 hours.

The Israeli military also targeted villages in the Tyre region, also in southern Lebanon, with multiple air and artillery strikes.

The Israeli regime markedly escalated its aggression against Lebanon after February 28, when the regime joined the United States in the latest bout of unprovoked aggression against Iran.

The Israeli violations against Lebanon, which breach a standing ceasefire, come amid interactions between Iran and the United States aimed at potentially bringing about an end to the cycle arising out of the unprovoked aggression.

The Islamic Republic has insisted as part of its demands from the American side to apply pressure on Tel Aviv to cease the atrocities, insisting that cessation of aggression should encompass all fronts, including Lebanon.

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