Reuters Claim: Ceasefire Between Israel and Hezbollah Has Been Established

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): While Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon have continued since this morning despite the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, Reuters, citing a U.S. official, claimed that "Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM this afternoon, Friday, local time."

According to the claim of this unnamed official, American and Qatari negotiators, with Iran's assistance, finalized this agreement. He added, "We know that following today's exchange of fire, Israel and Hezbollah have now entered a ceasefire."

A senior Israeli official, in an interview with Israel's Channel 13, claimed, "We are currently in a ceasefire situation; if Hezbollah does not attack us, then from our perspective, it is not a state of war." However, contrary to the understanding reached between Iran and the United States, he added, "The Israeli army will remain in southern Lebanon, and we have freedom of action to respond to emerging threats and threats against our forces and territory."

Following the announcement of the ceasefire, an Al Mayadeen correspondent based in southern Lebanon reported that the Israeli attack on Nabatieh occurred simultaneously with the purported implementation of the ceasefire.

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