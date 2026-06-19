New Developments Concerning Shia Muslims in UAE / From the Arrest of Scholars to the Closure of a Hussainiya

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): It is anticipated that a number of Iraqi and Bahraini Shia scholars detained in the United Arab Emirates will appear before the Counter-Terrorism Prosecution, affiliated with the state security apparatus in Abu Dhabi, during the current week. These Bahraini scholars include Sheikh Ali Hindi, Sayyed Adnan Sayyed Abdullah al-Arifi, Sayyed Ali al-Ali, as well as Iraqi citizens including Professor Osama al-Saadi, Dr. Zuhair Abbas al-Sarraf, Sheikh Thamer al-Sarraf, and Sayyed Abdullah al-Tahami.

In March of last year, Emirati authorities carried out arrest operations targeting a number of Shia residents in several emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, follow-ups regarding the status of some detainees and their conditions of detention continue.

These developments coincide with reports of the closure of the Al-Rasoul Al-A'zam Hussainiya in Abu Dhabi—an issue raised within the context of discussions about the freedom to perform religious rituals and the situation of the Shia community in the UAE.

The families of the detainees and human rights organizations are following this case and are calling for the guarantee of the legal rights of the detainees, including the provision of means for them to contact their families and access to legal counsel.

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