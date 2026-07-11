Deputy FM: UAE Must Be Held Accountable for Supporting US-Israeli War on Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs has declared that the United Arab Emirates must be held accountable for its role in supporting the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, citing newly released US documents that reportedly reward Abu Dhabi for its military cooperation against Tehran.

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks on social media after the US Commerce Department announced it was easing export controls on the UAE, removing barriers to sales of advanced AI chips and military items to the Persian Gulf state in recognition of its support for American national security objectives, including in the war on Iran.

"The US Commerce Department has published a new document: facilitating export control regulations and upgrading the export status of the UAE in return for its support for the military aggression against Iran," Gharibabadi wrote on X.

"This official confession by Washington and the scandalous document of Abu Dhabi carries direct international responsibility and legal consequences. The UAE must be held accountable," he added.

The Commerce Department said it would upgrade the UAE's status under US export rules, removing it from two restricted country groups and making it eligible for license-free exports of controlled military items, certain satellites and spacecraft, and dual-use goods used in oil and gas production, desalination and civil nuclear power.

The upgraded status "is warranted in light of the ongoing US-UAE military partnership and the UAE's commitment to preventing the diversion and misuse of sensitive US technology," the department said.

The changes drew sharp criticism from US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who accused the Trump administration of rewarding Emirati businesses with close financial ties to the president.

The UAE has been accused of directly supporting the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, which started on Feburary 28 with attacks that martyred the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

A recent Wall Street Journal report revealed that the UAE played a far more extensive role in the aggression than previously known, carrying out dozens of airstrikes on Iranian territory from the opening days of the war.

According to the report, Emirati forces launched attacks against Iranian targets early in the war and continued the assaults even after a ceasefire was announced in April, with strikes coordinated by the US and Israel, and intelligence support provided by both allies.

Separately, Israeli officials announced weeks ago that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the UAE during the war, meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to reports, the Israeli regime sent an Iron Dome battery and personnel to operate it in the UAE during the war.

David Barnea, head of Israel's Mossad spy agency, visited the Emirates at least twice during the war to coordinate activities.

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