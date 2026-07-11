Thousands in Kargil, India Hold Symbolic Funeral Procession for Imam Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency: A large-scale symbolic mourning procession titled "Farewell to Imam Khamenei" was held in Kargil, India on Thursday.

It witnessed the participation of thousands of men, women, and children from different parts of Kargil district.

Organized by the Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT), Kargil, the procession commenced from Zanabia Chowk and proceeded through the Main Market before culminating at Hussaini Park, where a concluding program was held.

Throughout the procession, participants expressed grief by beating their chests, reciting nohas and elegies, and raising slogans condemning the United States and Israel.

Participants carried symbolic coffins representing Imam Khamenei and martyred members of his family.

According to the organizers, the procession marked one of the largest public gatherings of its kind in Kargil district and reflected the deep love, respect, and solidarity of the people with Imam Khamenei and the Islamic system of governance he represented.

Addressing the gathering at Hussaini Park, speakers paid tribute to the life, leadership, and legacy of Imam Khamenei, highlighting his steadfast commitment to justice, dignity, and the unity of the Muslim Ummah. They called upon the faithful to remain united and committed to these ideals.

During the concluding program, participants pledged their allegiance to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the next leader of the Muslim Ummah and reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of unity, justice, resistance against oppression, and support for the oppressed.

The organizers expressed their sincere gratitude to the people of Kargil for their overwhelming participation and thanked the volunteers, local administration, and all concerned departments for their cooperation in ensuring the peaceful and orderly conduct of the procession.

......................

End/ 257

