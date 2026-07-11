Palestinian Resistance Committees: Martyr Khamenei Will Remain Symbol of Pride, Dignity for Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Resistance Committees (PRC) has emphasized that the martyred Leader Seyyed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will forever remain a symbol of pride, dignity, and resistance for the Islamic Ummah.

In a statement, the Palestinian resistance movement on Friday said that the martyred Ayatollah Khamenei will remain a symbol for future generations of resilience, sacrifice, and dignity rooted in faith, and a testament to the Islamic Ummah’s strength against the Zionism and the US domination.

“The martyred Leader considered the Palestinian cause to be the primary issue of the Muslim world. This was not limited to mere spiritual support, but rather translated into direct and continuous military, logistical, and financial backing for various Palestinian resistance groups, which ultimately enabled the steadfastness of the Gaza front.”

The statement further noted that at a time when others withdrew their support for the Palestinian resistance, Ayatollah Khamenei remained the main support for the resistance, dedicating all forms of aid and backing to the Axis of Resistance.

The funeral procession of the martyred leader turned into a referendum and a resounding outcry against oppressors, the statement further added.

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