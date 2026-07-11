Iran Security Chief Warns: Any Attack on Infrastructure Will Be Met with Reciprocal Action

AhlulBayt News Agency: The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, has warned that any attacks on Iran’s infrastructure will be met with reciprocal action.

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr remarked on Friday that “the world’s most despised figure” had again directed insults at the Iranian nation and its grieving people, noting that such rhetoric befits his own character. He was referencing recent comments made by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

Zolghadr said the comments reflected anger over the large turnout by Iranians and Iraqis at the funeral of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He reiterated that any attack on Iran’s infrastructure would be met with retaliation and warned that Israel will not also be immune from the Iranian response.

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