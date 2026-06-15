Iran’s SNSC chief warns violation of ‘red lines’ will not be tolerated

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council says “a response is forthcoming” following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh, warning that violations of Iran’s red lines will not be tolerated.

In a post on his official X account late Sunday, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr emphasized the unity of the resistance front, writing, “The unity of the battlefields has created a security chain in defense of the region.”

“Lebanon is our life, and the violation of the Islamic Republic's red lines will not be tolerated,” he said.

The warning came after Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on Dahiyeh, a stronghold of the Hezbollah resistance movement.

Lebanon's Civil Defense organization reported that at least three people were martyred and six others wounded in the Israeli strike.

The bombing comes as Iran and the United States have said they are close to signing a memorandum of understanding to end the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Tehran insists that ceasefire in Lebanon is central to any agreement with Washington to end the war.

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