Iran arrests dozens of enemy mercenaries and terrorists

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence announces the arrest of 126 members of foreign-sponsored networks involved in rioting, four associates of a disbanded Daesh terrorist cell, and a mercenary linked to the Israeli regime.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said the arrests were made during several counter-terrorism operations, involving local intelligence and security forces, following tips from citizens in three provinces.

Accordingly, a mercenary trying to infiltrate the data and computer centers of sensitive government agencies and transfer them to the American-Zionist enemy, was nabbed and arrested by the General Directorate of Intelligence of Ilam Province.

The detainee was tasked with identifying Iran’s military and security locations, hacking data and providing software support to elements of an Israeli-affiliated terrorist group. He was nabbed before he could access sensitive military, media, judicial, telecommunications, banking, economic data.

According to the announcement, a Starlink satellite device, explosive fuse, various types of electronic equipment were discovered and seized from the hideout of the mercenary.

The statement continued that another operation in Sistan and Balochestan Province led to the arrest of a 4-member core of a takfiri group affiliated with the American and Israeli spy agencies.

The team was tasked with identifying senior military commanders, planning sabotage and terrorist operations against civilian infrastructure, smuggling weapons and ammunition. Nine Kalashnikovs and 2,000 cartridges were discovered and seized from one of the hideouts of the detainees.

Separately, the Intelligence Ministry reported the arrest of 126 elements of the “American-Zionist enemy street riot networks” during the Third Imposed War, in an operation jointly conducted by the Tehran Provincial Intelligence Organization, the Thar-Allah Headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps command, and police.

During the operation, more than five hundred firearms and cold weapons and tens of kilograms of traditional and industrial drugs, along with large quantities of alcoholic beverages, were discovered and confiscated.

A significant number of those arrested were active in the January coup and played a key role in attacking security centers and forces in various parts of Tehran province, the statement added.

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