Iran Air: 27,810 Hajj pilgrims returned home as of June 13

AhlulBayt News Agency: The CEO of Iran’s national carrier Homa says 27,810 Iranian pilgrims have returned home on 234 flights as part of the Hajj return operation.

In an interview with IRNA, published on Sunday, Captain Taher Abdollahi outlined the airline’s performance during the return flights conducted between June 1 and June 14 from Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah airport to six destinations in Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, Shiraz, Gorgan, Zahedan, and Isfahan.

Abdollahi said the operation was extended by one day after Iranian airspace was temporarily closed on June 8, bringing the total duration of the mission to 13 days.

He added that around 60 percent of the flights were carried out on schedule, while some departures faced delays due to Iran’s special circumstances and airspace restrictions.

According to the Iran Air chief, the busiest day of the operation was June 11, when the airline operated 26 flights and transferred 3,115 pilgrims to Iran.

As of Saturday, a total of 21,810 pilgrims had returned home, Abdollahi said, adding that the last groups of pilgrims were due to return on nine flights on June 14, the final day of the operation.

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